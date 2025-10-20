A Hamas delegation was to meet Qatari and Egyptian officials in Cairo to discuss the continuation of a fragile Gaza ceasefire, a source close to negotiations told AFP.

The Israeli military carried out dozens of air strikes across Palestine’s Gaza on Sunday, killing and wounding several people, after Tel Aviv accused Hamas of a “blatant violation” of the truce following the deaths of two Israeli soldiers.

Hamas, however, denied any knowledge of an attack and in turn asserted Israel had broken the ceasefire deal in place since October 10.

The source said that the delegation, headed by Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya, would discuss "the dozens of air strikes that killed dozens in Gaza" on Sunday.

Hamas' delegation will also meet Egyptian officials to discuss an upcoming intra-Palestinian dialogue hosted by Egypt and aiming "to unify the Palestinian factions," the source told AFP.

"The dialogue aims to unify the Palestinian factions and discuss key issues, including the future of Gaza and the formation of the independent committee of experts that will assume management of the enclave," the source said.