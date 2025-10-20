WAR ON GAZA
Hamas delegation in Egypt, US envoys in Israel as Gaza truce unravels
The meetings come after a new wave of Israeli air strikes targeted several positions across Gaza despite the ceasefire, killing dozens of civilians.
The dialogue aims to unify the Palestinian factions and discuss key issues, including the future of Gaza. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
October 20, 2025

A Hamas delegation was to meet Qatari and Egyptian officials in Cairo to discuss the continuation of a fragile Gaza ceasefire, a source close to negotiations told AFP.

The Israeli military carried out dozens of air strikes across Palestine’s Gaza on Sunday, killing and wounding several people, after Tel Aviv accused Hamas of a “blatant violation” of the truce following the deaths of two Israeli soldiers.

Hamas, however, denied any knowledge of an attack and in turn asserted Israel had broken the ceasefire deal in place since October 10.

The source said that the delegation, headed by Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya, would discuss "the dozens of air strikes that killed dozens in Gaza" on Sunday.

Hamas' delegation will also meet Egyptian officials to discuss an upcoming intra-Palestinian dialogue hosted by Egypt and aiming "to unify the Palestinian factions," the source told AFP.

"The dialogue aims to unify the Palestinian factions and discuss key issues, including the future of Gaza and the formation of the independent committee of experts that will assume management of the enclave," the source said.

US envoys in Israel

Meanwhile, US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner landed in Israel on Monday to discuss the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire deal, according to Israel’s public broadcaster KAN.

The meetings will focus on the issues related to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, such as the establishment of a multinational task force in Gaza, the withdrawal of the Israeli army from the enclave, and the disarmament of Hamas, the paper said.

The discussions, according to Haaretz, are also intended to lay the groundwork for Vice President JD Vance’s forthcoming visit to Israel.

Vance is expected to arrive in Israel on Tuesday to discuss matters related to the Gaza ceasefire deal, according to Israeli media.

