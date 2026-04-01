Talks are reportedly underway between Volkswagen and Israel's state-owned Rafael Advanced Defence Systems to repurpose the German carmaker's Osnabruck plant for the manufacture of components linked to Israel's Iron Dome air defence system.

The facility would manufacture support infrastructure: heavy-duty transport trucks, launch units, and power generators. Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume has confirmed that the company is engaging with defence companies, Rafael being one of them.

During the Second World War, Volkswagen halted civilian car production and converted its factories to arms manufacturing for Nazi Germany.

German historians have estimated that as much as 80 percent of Volkswagen's wartime workforce consisted of forced labour , with many workers supplied directly from concentration camps at the request of plant managers. The Volkswagen complex housed four concentration camps and eight forced-labour camps.

Against this backdrop, the car giant born under the Nazi regime and complicit in its crimes, is now prepared to bind itself to another state accused of mass atrocities.

It's particularly difficult to reconcile Germany's historical commitment to "Never Again" with the fact that Volkswagen, a cornerstore of German economy, is now going to be directly be enabling Israel's ongoing genocide and atrocity crimes against the people of Palestine, according to human rights lawyer and writer Maria Kari.

“ICJ cases concern state responsibility. Under Article I of the Genocide Convention, states not only have an obligation to punish genocide but also to prevent it by using all reasonably available means when there is a serious risk,” Kari tells TRT World.

“When it comes to international criminal liability for corporations, that area is still developing, but the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, which are widely accepted standards under customary international law, make it clear that companies must avoid contributing to human rights abuses and conduct heightened due diligence in conflict settings.”

Volkswagen is currently contending with its worst financial performance in nearly a decade, with operating profit collapsing over 53 percent in 2025 to around $9.63 billion USD, and net profit falling 44 percent, its lowest since the Dieselgate scandal.

With around 2,300 jobs on the line at Osnabruck, the company is under enormous pressure to find a lifeline. But the proposed solution carries a weight of history that cannot be brushed aside.

In 1944, a company engineer travelled to Auschwitz and personally selected hundreds of skilled Jewish metalworkers from deportation transports. The company would later acknowledge these crimes and establish reparations funds, but the record stands.

Now, for the second time in its history, Volkswagen is weighing a return to arms production in the service of a genocidal state, Israel.

Related TRT World - ‘Complicity in genocide is a crime as grave as genocide itself’

Complicity in plain sight

Left Party lawmaker Mirze Edis has stated that any defence cooperation with Israel under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is unacceptable, citing the ongoing wars across the Middle East and the genocide in Gaza.

The Osnabruck Peace Initiative too has urged Volkswagen to abandon the deal entirely and keep the plant focused on civilian production.

Producing arms components for Israel, even under the framing of "defensive" equipment, could constitute a violation of international law given the current legal proceedings at the International Court of Justice.