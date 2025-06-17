The World Health Organization (WHO) chief has expressed deep concern over the recent escalation between Israel and Iran, warning of its devastating toll on civilians and potential health risks associated with nuclear site attacks.

"The escalation of violence between Israel and Iran is extremely concerning - and is costing the lives of civilians, including children," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X on Tuesday.

"The growing number of injured civilians are also distressing."

He added that WHO is "particularly concerned" about reports of strikes near nuclear facilities. "Targeting of nuclear sites … may have immediate and long-term impacts on the environment and health of people in Iran and across the region," he warned.

As tensions heighten, the WHO chief called for de-escalation and diplomacy. "We call on all parties to work towards peace. The most courageous choose peace," he wrote.