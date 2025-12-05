WORLD
2 min read
Pentagon endorses Australia submarine pact after five-month review
The five-month assessment found Australia’s planned purchase of US nuclear-powered submarines in line with Trump’s “America First” agenda, securing the pact’s continuity across three governments.
Pentagon endorses Australia submarine pact after five-month review
The deal would see submarine sales begin in 2032 and could cost Canberra up to $235 billion over three decades. / Reuters
December 5, 2025

The Pentagon on Thursday formally endorsed the AUKUS security pact with the United Kingdom and Australia, concluding a five-month review that clears the way for Canberra to acquire at least three US Virginia-class nuclear submarines within 15 years.

The agreement, first signed in 2021 under President Joe Biden, had been under scrutiny after President Donald Trump ordered a reassessment earlier this year. 

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said the review determined the pact was “in alignment with President Trump’s America First agenda,” adding that it also identified ways to strengthen the trilateral project.

“Consistent with President Trump’s guidance that AUKUS should move ‘full steam ahead,’ the review puts the partnership on its strongest possible footing,” Parnell said.

RelatedTRT World - AUKUS defence pact fuels nuclear proliferation, arms race: China

“Rooted in US national security interests”

US Congressman Joe Courtney, the top Democrat on the House Seapower Subcommittee and a key AUKUS supporter, said the review’s completion affirms the submarine plan is firmly rooted in US national security interests. 

RECOMMENDED

“It’s important to note that the 2021 AUKUS agreement has now survived three changes of government in all three nations and still stands strong,” he said.

The deal—central to Australia’s push to expand its long-range strike capability in the Pacific—would see submarine sales begin in 2032 and could cost Canberra up to US$235 billion over three decades. It also includes technology transfers that will eventually allow Australia to build its own nuclear-powered submarines.

Australia’s Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy welcomed the US review, saying it confirmed that AUKUS was advancing as planned. 

He described the arrangement as a “living agreement” that will evolve over the next thirty to forty years.

Australia’s shift to AUKUS in 2021 triggered a diplomatic rupture with France, after Canberra canceled a multibillion-dollar deal for diesel-powered submarines in favor of the nuclear programme.

RelatedTRT World - Australia begins $8B upgrade on AUKUS nuclear submarine programme
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions