The Pentagon on Thursday formally endorsed the AUKUS security pact with the United Kingdom and Australia, concluding a five-month review that clears the way for Canberra to acquire at least three US Virginia-class nuclear submarines within 15 years.

The agreement, first signed in 2021 under President Joe Biden, had been under scrutiny after President Donald Trump ordered a reassessment earlier this year.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said the review determined the pact was “in alignment with President Trump’s America First agenda,” adding that it also identified ways to strengthen the trilateral project.

“Consistent with President Trump’s guidance that AUKUS should move ‘full steam ahead,’ the review puts the partnership on its strongest possible footing,” Parnell said.

“Rooted in US national security interests”

US Congressman Joe Courtney, the top Democrat on the House Seapower Subcommittee and a key AUKUS supporter, said the review’s completion affirms the submarine plan is firmly rooted in US national security interests.