In the heart of Geneva, at the world’s largest particle physics laboratory, a group of Turkish teenagers recently made history.

The students of Istanbul’s Cagaloglu Anatolian High School became the first team from Türkiye to win the prestigious “Beamline for Schools” (BL4S) competition, an annual event hosted by the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN). They were among the five teams which received the top position in the international competition.

The Turkish team’s project, centred on the nuclear spallation process and its potential to reduce the impact of radioactive waste, stood out among 3,500 applications from 72 countries.

The team, calling themselves PhysiCal, had been preparing for this moment for years.

Their journey began as part of a small physics club at the school, and over time, grew into a structured and determined effort to compete at an international level.

As 18-year-old Baran Buluttekin explained, the group had been preparing specifically for BL4S for four years, gradually learning the competition’s dynamics, building expertise in particle physics, attending conferences, and meeting professors.

When the team came together last year, they restarted their efforts, dividing responsibilities and working with what Baran described as “great dedication and intensity for months.”

The culmination of that dedication was a trip to Geneva earlier this autumn.

Upon their arrival on September 10, the students underwent three days of training provided by CERN experts. Seventeen-year-old Defne Cabukel recalled that these sessions covered radiation protection, cryogenics, and first aid, after which the group was issued dosimeters, helmets, and access cards.

For nearly two weeks, they joined the team from Belgium, another winner at the competition, in packed schedule of experiments in the Beam Area, data analysis workshops, and hands-on sessions with electronics and new technologies under development at CERN.

For the students, this immersion transformed their relationship with science.

Emir Ozaktas, also 17, reflected that CERN had given them the chance to turn their ideas into reality and to feel like “real scientists.”

The experience was more than just technical training for the teenagers. It provided a sense of belonging in a global scientific community. As Ozaktas put it, the respect shown to them, even as high schoolers, gave them both “confidence and inspiration” to continue pushing the boundaries of knowledge.

The educational value of the programme was immense. What they learned in just two weeks, said another team member, Defne Karaogluol, would normally take years to accumulate.