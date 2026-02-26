US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned on Wednesday that Iran’s refusal to discuss its ballistic missile programme poses “a big problem”.

“It's also important to remember that Iran refuses, refuses to talk about the ballistic missiles to us or to anyone, and that's a big problem,” he said, speaking to reporters on the Caribbean island of St Kitts, where he attended a meeting of the leaders of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

“Iran poses a very great threat to the United States and has for a very long time… First and foremost, after their nuclear programme was obliterated, they were told not to try to restart it. And here they are, you can see them always trying to rebuild elements of it.

“They're not enriching right now, but they're trying to get to the point where they ultimately can,” he added.

The US secretary of state’s remarks come ahead of the planned third round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran in Geneva on Thursday.