South Korean prosecutors have raided the home of former President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife, Kim Keon-hee, in an investigation into favouritism allegations involving the relocation in 2022 of the presidential office and residence, Yonhap News Agency reported.

A special counsel team led by Special Counsel Min Joong-ki searched seven locations, including Yoon's home in southern Seoul, as well as the office of Kim’s former company Covana Contents, and an interior design company, 21 Gram, involved in the renovation of the presidential office and residence.

The firms are accused of receiving preferential treatment during the relocation.

The probe centres on claims that 21 Gram, which lacked proper licensing, was chosen to handle renovation work after sponsoring exhibitions organised by Covana Contents.