ASIA PACIFIC
1 min read
South Korean prosecutors raid former president Yoon's home in favouritism probe
Special counsel team searches 7 locations, including Yoon's residence in southern Seoul.
South Korean prosecutors raid former president Yoon's home in favouritism probe
Both Yoon and Kim are under arrest facing separate trials on martial law and corruption charges, respectively. / AP
November 6, 2025

South Korean prosecutors have raided the home of former President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife, Kim Keon-hee, in an investigation into favouritism allegations involving the relocation in 2022 of the presidential office and residence, Yonhap News Agency reported.

A special counsel team led by Special Counsel Min Joong-ki searched seven locations, including Yoon's home in southern Seoul, as well as the office of Kim’s former company Covana Contents, and an interior design company, 21 Gram, involved in the renovation of the presidential office and residence.

The firms are accused of receiving preferential treatment during the relocation.

The probe centres on claims that 21 Gram, which lacked proper licensing, was chosen to handle renovation work after sponsoring exhibitions organised by Covana Contents.

RECOMMENDED

The state audit agency said in 2024 that 21 Gram had begun construction work on the presidential residence even before signing a contract and violated construction laws by subcontracting the project to 15 unlicensed firms.

Both Yoon and Kim are under arrest, facing separate trials on martial law and corruption charges, respectively.

RelatedTRT World - South Korean court sets date for Yoon Suk-yeol impeachment ruling

Explore
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians