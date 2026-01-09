US Vice President JD Vance announced that the Trump administration has created a new assistant attorney general role to oversee investigations into alleged fraud nationwide.

"This is the person who is going to make sure that we stop defrauding the American people," Vance told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

Vance said the new post would have "all the benefits, all the resources, all the authority of a special counsel," but with what he described as two key differences.

The role will be based within the White House, under the supervision of President Donald Trump and the vice president, and will rest on what Vance said was a firm constitutional foundation.

Traditionally, attorneys general and their teams operate from within the Justice Department, a structure designed to insulate prosecutors from political influence.

Critics have accused Trump of dismantling long-standing norms intended to preserve the independence of the justice system from political interference.

The new position will require Senate confirmation. Vance said Senate Majority Leader John Thune has assured him of swift confirmation once a nominee is named.