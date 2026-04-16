Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir approved the return to service of soldiers accused of sexually abusing a Palestinian detainee at the notorious Sde Teiman military base in southern Israel, the newspaper Haaretz reported on Thursday.

The daily said Zamir allowed members of Unit 100, accused of abusing a detainee from Gaza at the facility, to resume reserve duty after charges against them were dropped.

Haaretz said the decision came “though the army has not yet conducted a command investigation” into the incident.

“The investigation does not prevent the soldiers from serving in the reserves, and a command inquiry will be completed as soon as possible,” the paper cited the military as saying.

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