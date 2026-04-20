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Iran executes two men convicted of links to Israel's spy agency
It said the two men were "members of a spy network linked to Mossad", Israel's intelligence agency, but did not say when they were arrested.
Iran executes two men convicted of links to Israel's spy agency
Iran is the world's second most prolific executioner after China, according to rights groups based outside the country. / Reuters
8 hours ago

Iran executed two men on Monday convicted of having links to Israel's spy agency, the judiciary said, the latest in a string of executions since the outbreak of war with Israel and the United States.

"The death sentences of Mohammad Masoom-shahi and Hamed Validi were carried out at dawn today," the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported.

It said the two men were "members of a spy network linked to Mossad", Israel's intelligence agency, but did not say when they were arrested.

They were convicted of the capital offence of "moharebeh", meaning waging war against God, as well as "collaboration with hostile groups and the Zionist regime", Mizan said.

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Iran has carried out multiple executions since the start of war with the United States and Israel on February 28. A fragile two-week ceasefire has been in place since April 8.

Iran is the world's second most prolific executioner after China, according to rights groups based outside the country.

RelatedTRT World - Tehran seeks sustainable peace but demands guarantees against future attacks, says top negotiator
SOURCE:AFP
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