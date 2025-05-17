_ / TRT World

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan will co-chair the second session of their joint Coordination Council in Riyadh, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Fidan will travel to Riyadh on Sunday for the second meeting of the Turkish-Saudi Coordination Council, his third visit to Saudi Arabia in the past year.

Meanwhile, Prince Faisal travelled to Türkiye on April 11-12 to attend the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) – Arab League Gaza Contact Group meeting in Antalya.

According to the Foreign Ministry, discussions during Fidan’s visit are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral ties and addressing key regional issues.

Strategic dialogue

The Turkish foreign minister will highlight that "the rapidly developing cooperation between the two countries in all areas is a source of satisfaction."

He will also stress that "Türkiye aims to further increase its trade volume with Saudi Arabia" and that "strategic dialogue between the two countries contributes to regional peace and stability."

Fidan is also expected to emphasise shared regional concerns, saying "it is important to demonstrate solidarity in the face of the challenges confronting the Islamic world, particularly within the OIC," and that "achieving a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and launching reconstruction efforts is a priority."

Regional matters