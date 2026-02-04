Negotiators from Ukraine, Russia and the United States were set to gather in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, seeking to advance fraught talks on how to end the four-year war.

Several rounds of diplomacy between the sides have failed to strike a deal on ending Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II, which began in February 2022.

A massive Russian drone and missile barrage in the run-up to the talks, pounding Ukraine's energy grid and knocking out power and heating in temperatures far below freezing, threatened to overshadow any chances of progress in the Emirati capital.

"Each such Russian strike confirms that attitudes in Moscow have not changed: they continue to bet on war and the destruction of Ukraine, and they do not take diplomacy seriously," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

"The work of our negotiating team will be adjusted accordingly," he said, without elaborating.

The main sticking point is the long-term fate of territory in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow is demanding that Kiev pull its troops out of swathes of the Donbass, including heavily fortified cities atop vast natural resources, as a precondition of any deal.

It also wants international recognition that land seized in the invasion belongs to Russia.

Kiev has said the conflict should be frozen along the current front line and has rejected a unilateral pull-back of forces.

The talks — set to last from Wednesday to Thursday — were postponed from last weekend due to what the Kremlin called scheduling issues between the three sides.

'Prepare for the worst'

Ukraine's delegation will be headed by Security Council chief Rustem Umerov, a shrewd negotiator hailed by colleagues as a worker of diplomatic "wonders".

Russia's top negotiator will be its military intelligence director Igor Kostyukov, a career naval officer sanctioned in the West over his role in the Ukraine war.

At a previous round of talks in Abu Dhabi last month, the US team was led by President Donald Trump's ubiquitous envoy Steve Witkoff.