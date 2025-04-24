Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led a rare meeting of the national security committee on Thursday, the government said, after India accused its neighbour of supporting “cross-border terrorism” and downgraded ties.

“The meeting of the national security committee starts,” the Information Ministry announced, after New Delhi launched a vast manhunt and vowed to punish gunmen responsible for killing 26 people in India-administered Kashmir.

Modi vows punishment

On Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to punish all those responsible for a gruesome attack in India-administered Kashmir that killed 26 men.

“I say to the whole world: India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backer,” he said in his first speech since Tuesday’s attack in the Himalayan region. “We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth”.

The shooting in the tourist hotpot of Pahalgam was the deadliest attack on civilians in the contested Muslim-majority territory since 2000. Of the men killed, 26 were Indian and one was a Nepalese national.

Related TRT Global - India suspends water deal with Pakistan, recalls army advisers after Kashmir attack



On Wednesday, India accused Islamabad of supporting “cross-border terrorism” and downgraded ties with its neighbour with a raft of diplomatic measures. Pakistan has denied any role in the Pahalgam attack.

Modi, who was speaking in Bihar state to launch development projects, first led two minutes of silence in memory of those killed. “I say this unequivocally: whoever has carried out this attack, and the ones who devised it, will be made to pay beyond their imagination”, he said, speaking in Hindi in front of a large crowd.

He finished his speech with rare comments in English, directing them to an audience abroad. “Terrorism will not go unpunished,” Modi said. “Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done.”