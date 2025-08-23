WORLD
2 min read
Pentagon restricts Ukraine's use of US long-range missiles against Russia — report
Trump sought a Putin–Zelenskyy meeting, but Lavrov said no agenda exists for such talks.
Pentagon restricts Ukraine's use of US long-range missiles against Russia — report
ATACMS is a US-made long-range, precision-guided missile system designed to strike targets up to 300 km away. / Reuters
August 23, 2025

The Pentagon has been quietly blocking Ukraine from using US-made long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to strike targets inside Russia, limiting Kiev's ability to employ these weapons in its defence against Moscow's invasion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing US officials.

The news came as US President Donald Trump has grown more frustrated publicly over the three-year-old war and his inability to secure a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

After his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and a subsequent meeting with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy failed to produce observable progress, Trump said on Friday that he was again considering slapping Russia with economic sanctions or, alternatively, walking away from the peace process.

"I'm going to make a decision as to what we do and it's going to be, it's going to be a very important decision, and that's whether or not it's massive sanctions or massive tariffs or both, or we do nothing and say it's your fight," Trump said.

Trump had hoped to arrange a bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, but that has also proven difficult. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told NBC on Friday that there was no agenda in place for a sitdown with Zelenskyy.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia vows response after it says ATACMS missiles targeted Belgorod
RECOMMENDED

"Putin is ready to meet with Zelenskyy when the agenda would be ready for a summit. And this agenda is not ready at all," Lavrov told NBC, saying no meeting was planned for now.

As the White House sought to persuade Putin to join peace talks, an approval process put in place at the Pentagon has kept Ukraine from launching strikes deep into Russian territory, the Journal reported.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has final say over the use of the long-range weapons, the Journal said.

Neither Ukraine's presidential office nor the defence ministry immediately responded to Reuters' request for a comment outside business hours. The White House and the Pentagon also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

RelatedTRT Global - Putin open to meeting Zelenskyy once key issues resolved: Lavrov

Explore
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Iran erupts as Khamenei warns protesters over 'terrorist agents' and Trump raises threats
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'