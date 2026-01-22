Two Syrian minors who were forcibly recruited by the terrorist organisation YPG and later released following operations by the Syrian Army have told Anadolu that many children like them were held against their will in the group’s camps.

Recent operations by the Syrian Army against YPG have once again drawn attention to the terror group’s practice of forcibly recruiting children.

Images released by the organisation of those killed in clashes with Syrian forces also revealed that many minors had been taken into its ranks.

Bekir Feyiz Beles and Husam Ibrahim Casim, two Syrian children who say they were forced into service by YPG, shared their stories with Anadolu.

Bekir is 16 years old, and Husam is 17. Both are of Arab origin.

They said they were detained by the group in December 2025 while attempting to cross illegally into Türkiye to work, and were subsequently forced to take up arms in the northern Syrian city of Ayn al-Arab.

‘They took us to Hasakah and forced us to undergo military training’

Husam, who is from the Manbij district of the Aleppo province, said they were stopped at the border by YPG terrorists while trying to cross into Türkiye via illegal routes from Ayn al-Arab.

After being held in Ayn al-Arab, Husam said they were forcibly recruited.

“They later took us to Hasakah and forced us to undergo military training. At gunpoint, they took our fingerprints. They pressured us and forced us into training. They gave us political training for a month. The military training lasted only a few days,” he said.

Husam added that many children like him were being held at gunpoint in the camp.

“Two or three of the people with us were around 25 years old. The rest were born in 2007, 2008, or 2009,” he said.

‘Most of those in camp were under 18’

Husam said members of the group beat them when they protested their treatment.

“We are all tribal children. We acted together there and protested. They forced all of us to the ground and started beating us,” he said.