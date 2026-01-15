TÜRKİYE
3 min read
'The future is you': Erdogan launches TRT Genc youth channel
TRT Genc would broadcast a wide range of programmes aimed at supporting the intellectual, emotional and cultural development of young viewers, Turkish President Erdogan says.
'The future is you': Erdogan launches TRT Genc youth channel
The president offered his congratulations to the staff of TRT and wished the new channel success / AA
January 15, 2026

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has attended the TRT Genc Channel Launch Event, marking the introduction of a new television channel aimed at young audiences.

Addressing young people, media representatives and guests at the Bestepe Millet Congress and Culture Centre on Thursday, Erdogan said he was delighted to welcome young people “to the nation’s home”, describing them as the future of Türkiye.

He offered his congratulations to the staff of TRT and wished the new channel success, saying it would benefit young people, families, the media sector, and the nation as a whole.

Erdogan said TRT Genc would broadcast a wide range of programmes spanning science and technology, culture and the arts, sports, history and current affairs, with the aim of supporting the intellectual, emotional and cultural development of young viewers.

He underlined the importance of such platforms in tackling what he described as the “plague of addiction”, noting a serious rise in screen dependency, online betting, gambling, and drug use.

Struggle for “truth” would continue

Warning that the family had become one of the main battlegrounds of contemporary “culture wars”, the president said the institution of the family was under unprecedented pressure. He argued that digital games, initially entered for entertainment, could act as a trap that draws young people into online betting and gambling.

RECOMMENDED

Calling for a more determined approach beyond public service announcements, Erdogan said Türkiye needed to examine the problem of addiction more closely and confront it with resolve.

He added that the struggle for “truth” would continue across all fronts through institutions, including the Anadolu Agency and the Communications Directorate.

Educating while entertaining young audiences

Speaking at the event, TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci said TRT Genc was designed for young people who felt caught between children’s content and adult programming and were unable to find a clean, high-quality channel that truly addressed them.

He said the channel would be grounded in the state’s assurance, national values, and cultural heritage.

Sobaci added that TRT Genc would also appeal to parents, providing a safe space where families could watch together, learn together, and strengthen their bonds.

He said the channel’s defining feature would be its ability to educate while entertaining young audiences through knowledgeable and high-quality on-screen figures.

“By showcasing the ideas of young entrepreneurs, the projects of young inventors, and meetings with our astronauts and scientists, we will present role models for our youth and instil in them the feeling of ‘I can do it too,’” he said.

Explore
Ukraine grants temporary residency to foreign fighters
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025