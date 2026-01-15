Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has attended the TRT Genc Channel Launch Event, marking the introduction of a new television channel aimed at young audiences.
Addressing young people, media representatives and guests at the Bestepe Millet Congress and Culture Centre on Thursday, Erdogan said he was delighted to welcome young people “to the nation’s home”, describing them as the future of Türkiye.
He offered his congratulations to the staff of TRT and wished the new channel success, saying it would benefit young people, families, the media sector, and the nation as a whole.
Erdogan said TRT Genc would broadcast a wide range of programmes spanning science and technology, culture and the arts, sports, history and current affairs, with the aim of supporting the intellectual, emotional and cultural development of young viewers.
He underlined the importance of such platforms in tackling what he described as the “plague of addiction”, noting a serious rise in screen dependency, online betting, gambling, and drug use.
Struggle for “truth” would continue
Warning that the family had become one of the main battlegrounds of contemporary “culture wars”, the president said the institution of the family was under unprecedented pressure. He argued that digital games, initially entered for entertainment, could act as a trap that draws young people into online betting and gambling.
Calling for a more determined approach beyond public service announcements, Erdogan said Türkiye needed to examine the problem of addiction more closely and confront it with resolve.
He added that the struggle for “truth” would continue across all fronts through institutions, including the Anadolu Agency and the Communications Directorate.
Educating while entertaining young audiences
Speaking at the event, TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci said TRT Genc was designed for young people who felt caught between children’s content and adult programming and were unable to find a clean, high-quality channel that truly addressed them.
He said the channel would be grounded in the state’s assurance, national values, and cultural heritage.
Sobaci added that TRT Genc would also appeal to parents, providing a safe space where families could watch together, learn together, and strengthen their bonds.
He said the channel’s defining feature would be its ability to educate while entertaining young audiences through knowledgeable and high-quality on-screen figures.
“By showcasing the ideas of young entrepreneurs, the projects of young inventors, and meetings with our astronauts and scientists, we will present role models for our youth and instil in them the feeling of ‘I can do it too,’” he said.