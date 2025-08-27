INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
China, Saudi Arabia vow deeper ties, reaffirm support for global trade system and multilateralism
At the start of China-Arab States Expo, Beijing and Riyadh pledged to boost cooperation in trade, investment, and energy, aligning Beijing’s Belt and Road with Riyadh’s Vision 2030.
China, Saudi Arabia vow deeper ties, reaffirm support for global trade system and multilateralism
Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao attends a meeting with global business leaders / Reuters
August 27, 2025

China and Saudi Arabia have vowed to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, and industrial and supply chains, besides joint support for a multilateral trading system, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih on Tuesday.

The meeting was held ahead of a four-day China-Arab States Expo, starting from Thursday until Sunday in Yinchuan, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui autonomous region, where the two sides exchanged views.

RelatedIs China surpassing the West in influence in the Arab world? - TRT Global

This year marks the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Saudi Arabia.

Wang said China is ready to align its Belt and Road Initiative with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, expand bilateral trade, enhance two-way investment, and broaden cooperation in new energy, supply chains and capital markets, to further strengthen economic ties.

Observing that the global economy is currently facing severe challenges and the multilateral trading system is under strain, the two countries should make full use of platforms such as the G20 and WTO, strengthen coordination, jointly safeguard international trade rules, and uphold multilateralism through openness and cooperation.

RECOMMENDED

Al-Falih said Riyadh is ready to deepen trade cooperation, support Saudi companies in expanding investment in China, and welcome more Chinese companies to invest in Saudi Arabia.

He said the two countries will strengthen practical cooperation in advanced manufacturing, new energy, supply chains and industrial parks, further enriching their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Saudi Arabia supports multilateralism and stands ready to work with China to safeguard the multilateral trading system and global trade rules, he added.

In a related department, a China-Saudi Arabia dialogue covering government and business sectors was held in Beijing on Tuesday, where Chinese and Saudi enterprises held direct exchanges, focusing on major project cooperation, industrial chain alignment and investment opportunities.

RelatedChinese President Xi Jinping to host Arab leaders in Beijing - TRT Global

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod