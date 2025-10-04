CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
Russia struck northern Ukraine energy sites, causing blackouts while Ukraine’s drones attacked Russian regions and the Black Sea.
Dozens were injured in a drone strike on Ukraine's Sumy region railway stations. / Reuters
October 4, 2025

Russian drones and missiles pounded Ukraine’s power grid overnight into Saturday, a Ukrainian energy firm said, a day after what officials described as the biggest attack on Ukrainian natural gas facilities since Moscow’s all-out war more than three and a half years ago.

The strike damaged energy facilities near Chernihiv, a northern city close to the Russian border, and sparked blackouts set to affect some 50,000 households, according to regional operator Chernihivoblenergo.

The head of Chernihiv’s military administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, confirmed a nighttime Russian attack on the city caused multiple fires, but did not immediately say what was hit.

In a separate Russian drone strike hit a passenger train at a station in Ukraine's northern Sumy region, injuring dozens of people, officials said on Saturday.

"A brutal Russian drone strike on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram, posting a video of a wrecked, burning passenger carriage and others with their windows blown out.

Russia’s Defence Ministry, on the other hand, said on Saturday that its air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed 117 Ukrainian drones over several regions and the Black Sea.

“Over the course of the past night, air defence alert systems intercepted and destroyed 117 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles,” the ministry said, listing strikes across the Bryansk, Volgograd, Kursk, Rostov, Voronezh, Belgorod, Leningrad, Kaluga, Novgorod, and Smolensk regions, as well as occupied Crimea and the Black Sea.

Targeting gas facilities

The day before, Russia launched its biggest attack of the war against natural gas facilities run by Ukraine’s state-owned Naftogaz Group, Ukrainian officials said.

Russia fired a total of 381 drones and 35 missiles at Ukraine on Friday, according to Ukraine’s air force, in what officials said was an attempt to wreck the Ukrainian power grid ahead of winter and wear down public support for the 3-year-old conflict.

Naftogaz’s chief executive, Serhii Koretskyi, said Friday the attacks had no military purpose, while Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko accused Moscow of “terrorising civilians.”

Moscow claimed the strikes targeted facilities that support Kiev’s war effort.

Overnight into Saturday, Russian forces launched a further 109 drones and three ballistic missiles at Ukraine, the Ukrainian military reported.

It said 73 of the drones were shot down or sent off course.

Since Russia’s February 2022 war with its neighbour, each year as winter approaches, Russian forces have blasted Ukraine’s power grid.

Ukraine says it is an attempt to weaponise winter by denying civilians heat, light and running water.

Russia has recently escalated its strikes on Ukraine’s power grid, as well as its rail network, which is essential for military transport.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
