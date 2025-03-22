Illegal Israeli settlers have carried out more than 5,350 acts of violence against Palestinians and their property in the occupied West Bank over the past 10 years, according to an official report.

Saturday’s report, released by the Palestine Liberation Organization's National Bureau for Land Defence and Settlement Resistance, details a wide range of illegal settler violations, including stone-throwing at Palestinians, their homes, and vehicles, as well as arson attacks targeting houses, businesses, farms, and other private properties.

Other violations include the destruction of Palestinian olive trees, sabotage of water infrastructure, theft and killing of livestock, and forced displacement using various methods.

The report also notes a rise in gun violence incidents by illegal settlers, particularly following October 7, 2023.

"The Israeli war on Gaza has provided an opportunity for illegal settlers to advance their agenda of forcibly displacing Palestinians from their villages," the bureau stated.

The report also cites multiple testimonies from Israeli soldiers, illustrating how illegal settlers actively participate in enforcing military rule over Palestinians, issuing orders to soldiers, and influencing decision-making within the Israeli army.

In February alone, Israeli forces carried out 1,475 attacks against Palestinians, while illegal settlers committed 230 additional assaults, according to a separate report by the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.