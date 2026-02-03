China will ban hidden or “flush” door handles on cars sold in the country beginning next year, dealing a blow to a minimalist design popularised by Tesla as regulators move to address growing safety concerns.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Monday that new rules taking effect January 1, 2027, will require all vehicles to be equipped with mechanical door releases on both the inside and outside.

Models already approved for launch will be granted a two-year grace period to comply.

The ministry said the changes aim to “improve the level of automotive safety design,” amid mounting unease that sleek, retractable handles can become inoperable after crashes or power failures.

Concerns intensified after an October accident in Chengdu, where video showed rescuers struggling to open the doors of a burning Xiaomi electric vehicle. The driver, reportedly intoxicated, died in the crash.

Mechanical exterior handles