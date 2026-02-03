BIZTECH
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Beijing targets a Tesla-popular design after high-profile rescue failures, mandating mechanical handles on new vehicles.
Under China's new standards, all doors except tailgates must feature a mechanical exterior handle. / Reuters
February 3, 2026

China will ban hidden or “flush” door handles on cars sold in the country beginning next year, dealing a blow to a minimalist design popularised by Tesla as regulators move to address growing safety concerns.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Monday that new rules taking effect January 1, 2027, will require all vehicles to be equipped with mechanical door releases on both the inside and outside.

Models already approved for launch will be granted a two-year grace period to comply.

The ministry said the changes aim to “improve the level of automotive safety design,” amid mounting unease that sleek, retractable handles can become inoperable after crashes or power failures.

Concerns intensified after an October accident in Chengdu, where video showed rescuers struggling to open the doors of a burning Xiaomi electric vehicle. The driver, reportedly intoxicated, died in the crash.

Mechanical exterior handles

Under the new standards, all doors except tailgates must feature a mechanical exterior handle.

Regulators are also requiring clearer visibility of interior handles, including permanent graphic markings to help occupants locate them in emergencies.

Electronic, body-flush handles were first introduced to the EV mainstream with Tesla’s Model S in 2012. By folding into the bodywork, they slightly reduce aerodynamic drag and improve efficiency — a selling point embraced by many automakers.

China, the world’s largest electric-vehicle market, is home to dozens of EV brands with rapidly expanding global footprints.

Last month, data showed Chinese automaker BYD surpassed Tesla in annual EV sales for the first time.

The new rules signal Beijing’s growing willingness to rein in design trends when they clash with safety.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
