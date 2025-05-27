Calling Israel’s bombing of Gaza an illegitimate military offensive, former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert has slammed the Netanyahu government for committing “war crimes” that are turning the occupied Palestinian territory into a humanitarian disaster area.

In an unusually harsh op-ed in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the former head of the Israeli government (2006-09) said Tel Aviv is waging a war without purpose, without goals or clear planning, and with no chances of success.

A number of politicians and former generals from Israel oppose the war in which Tel Aviv has dropped 70 kilo-tonnes of ammunition across Gaza, equivalent to six Hiroshima-level bombs.

Until recently, Olmert insisted that Israel was not committing war crimes in Gaza, and that no government official would ever give orders to indiscriminately kill Palestinians. But he changed tack amid the ‘unjustified’ and ‘unacceptable’ killings of innocent Palestinians in a ‘vicious war’.

“What we are doing in Gaza now is a war of devastation: indiscriminate, limitless, cruel and criminal killing of civilians… it's the result of government policy – knowingly, evilly, maliciously, irresponsibly dictated. Yes, Israel is committing war crimes,” he said.

Olmert said the war should have ended by early 2024. Yet it has continued without justification, and with no political vision for the future of Gaza. The Israeli military has acted “rashly, incautiously, over-aggressively” while showing carelessness and indifference towards Palestinian victims .

While the public opinion in many countries has been decisively against Israel since October 2023, some of its staunch allies among Western governments have dialled down their support for Tel Aviv in recent weeks.

Leaders of the UK, France and Canada released a joint statement last week, calling Israel’s escalation in Gaza “wholly disproportionate”. They threatened concrete actions against Israel if it did not stop its renewed offensive and lift aid restrictions.