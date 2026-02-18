UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi has warned that "we don't have much time" to reach an agreement between Iran and the United States, despite noting a "step forward" in Omani-mediated talks in Geneva.

Grossi, who heads the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has told French television that while a dialogue is beginning to take shape, the negotiations remain enormously complex.

"There is the possibility of a dialogue that is really beginning, for the first time, to take shape," Grossi said.

"We are starting to talk about concrete things."

Tehran has continued to suspend some cooperation with the IAEA, preventing inspectors from accessing sites targeted by Israeli and American strikes during the 12-day conflict last June.

A massive US military buildup

Simultaneously, a massive US military buildup in the Middle East has set the stage for a potential campaign should President Donald Trump give the order.

Washington currently has 13 warships in the region, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.