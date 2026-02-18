MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
UN nuclear chief warns 'time is running out' for Iran-US deal amid massive military buildup
Warning comes as the US military continues a major reinforcement in the Middle East, including the deployment of two aircraft carriers and stealth fighter jets
UN nuclear chief warns 'time is running out' for Iran-US deal amid massive military buildup
IAEA head sees willingness for deal but warns agreement remains complex / Reuters
4 hours ago

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi has warned that "we don't have much time" to reach an agreement between Iran and the United States, despite noting a "step forward" in Omani-mediated talks in Geneva.

Grossi, who heads the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has told French television that while a dialogue is beginning to take shape, the negotiations remain enormously complex.

"There is the possibility of a dialogue that is really beginning, for the first time, to take shape," Grossi said.

"We are starting to talk about concrete things."

Tehran has continued to suspend some cooperation with the IAEA, preventing inspectors from accessing sites targeted by Israeli and American strikes during the 12-day conflict last June.

RelatedTRT World - US sends ‘armada’ to Middle East in fresh signal to Iran

A massive US military buildup

Simultaneously, a massive US military buildup in the Middle East has set the stage for a potential campaign should President Donald Trump give the order.

Washington currently has 13 warships in the region, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

RECOMMENDED

The world’s largest carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, is currently en route to join the fleet, accompanied by three destroyers.

It is rare for two US carriers to operate in the Middle East simultaneously, a configuration last seen during the strikes on Iranian nuclear sites last year.

The White House has continued to apply pressure, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stating that Iran would be "very wise" to make a deal.

She noted that while there has been "a little bit of progress," there are still "many reasons and arguments that one could make for a strike against Iran."

Open-source intelligence has also tracked a large fleet of US aircraft, including F-22 Raptor stealth fighters and KC-135 refuelling tankers, operating across the region to sustain potential operations.

Trump originally ordered the military surge in response to Tehran’s crackdown on protests in January.

Although he pulled back from ordering strikes last month after Tehran halted several hundred executions, the President has since renewed his threats, insisting on a total replacement for the 2018 nuclear deal.

RelatedTRT World - US, Israel weigh weeks-long strike on Iran: report
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
India AI summit spotlights military tech amid robot controversy
Europe's security architecture 'falls short' without Türkiye: Erdogan
Fireworks shop explosion kills 12 in China, second such case in days
Israel deploys thousands of forces across occupied West Bank as Ramadan begins
No covert nuclear tests by Moscow or Beijing, Kremlin insists
Türkiye marks 74 years in NATO with growing defence industry
Uproar after Indian professor touts Chinese robot dog as homegrown tech
Israeli far-right minister pushes forced transfer of Palestinians from West Bank, Gaza
India's Modi meets Spanish PM Sanchez to boost ties in digital sector, trade
Australian senator condemned over anti-Muslim rhetoric
Japan's lower house formally appoints Sanae Takaichi as PM
Vatican won't participate in Trump's 'Board of Peace': top diplomat
How Israel’s decades-long settlement project erases Palestinian state
Philippines' Sara Duterte declares 2028 presidential bid
US, Japan announce first tranche of $550B in investments