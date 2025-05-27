North Korea’s Foreign Ministry has criticised the United States’ Golden Dome missile defence shield project as a "very dangerous threatening initiative", state media reported.

US President Donald Trump announced on 20 May that he had selected a design for the Golden Dome system and appointed a leader to oversee the ambitious $175 billion programme.

Related TRT Global - Trump launches $175B 'Golden Dome' missile defense plan

Describing the project on Tuesday, the Institute for American Studies at North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said: “The Golden Dome plan is a typical product of 'America First' — the height of self-righteousness, arrogance, high-handed and arbitrary practice — and is an outer space nuclear war scenario.”