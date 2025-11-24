WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel letting in only one-third of agreed aid trucks under truce: Gaza authorities
Malnutrition levels among Gaza’s population have exceeded 90 percent, authorities warn.
Israel letting in only one-third of agreed aid trucks under truce: Gaza authorities
Israel allows only 1/3 of aid trucks into Gaza under ceasefire deal, authorities say / AP
November 24, 2025

Israel is allowing no more than 200 aid trucks into Gaza per day out of the 600 agreed upon under a ceasefire deal with Israel, local authorities have said.

Ismail Al-Thawabteh, who heads Gaza’s Government Media Office, told Anadolu on Monday that Israel allows only “less than one-third” of the aid supplies needed for Gaza’s 2.4 million population.

“Israel is managing hunger in Gaza deliberately, slowly, and cumulatively,” he said, warning that malnutrition levels among Gaza’s population have exceeded 90 percent.

Under the ceasefire agreement reached between Hamas and Israel on October 10, 600 trucks of aid were supposed to enter Gaza daily.

Israel, however, has not adhered to the agreement, launching almost daily attacks that have killed at least 342 Palestinians since October 10.

RECOMMENDED

Thawabteh said Israel continues to ban the entry of heavy machinery and equipment “needed by civil defence teams to recover the bodies of martyrs from under the rubble, in a flagrant violation of all humanitarian laws.”

He described the Israeli practice as “a compound crime consisting of deliberate starvation of civilians and obstruction of relief.”

He urged mediators and ceasefire guarantors “to apply serious and effective pressure to compel the Israeli occupation to comply with what it signed and to stop these grave violations immediately.”

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,900 in a brutal offensive that reduced most of the enclave to rubble.

RelatedTRT World - Israel killed over 340 Palestinians in Gaza in nearly 500 ceasefire violations — authorities
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case