Türkiye on Monday marked the first anniversary of the collapse of the Assad regime, extending congratulations to the Syrian people on what it called their “Liberation Day” and reaffirming support for the country’s fragile transition after the end of a 13-year civil war.

In a statement, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry said Syria’s new government had spent the past year navigating “numerous challenges” while pursuing a more restrained, outward-looking foreign policy under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, whose coalition of opposition factions took power after Bashar al Assad fled to Russia.