Pakistan's defence minister has said a military incursion by neighbouring India was imminent in the aftermath of a deadly attack on tourists in disputed Kashmir last week, as tensions rise between the two nuclear-armed nations.

"We have reinforced our forces because it is something which is imminent now. So in that situation some strategic decisions have to be taken, so those decisions have been taken," Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told Reuters in an interview at his office in Islamabad.

Asif said India's rhetoric was ramping up and that Pakistan's military had briefed the government on the possibility of an Indian attack. He did not go into further details on his reasons for thinking an incursion was imminent.

India's foreign and defence ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The attack killed 26 people and triggered outrage in Hindu-majority India, along with calls for action against Muslim-majority Pakistan, despite New Delhi offering no proof of Islamabad’s link with the attack.

Pakistan has declared it a "false flag" operation and called for a neutral investigation.

A previously unknown group, 'The Resistance Front', claimed responsibility in a statement, cited by many Indian outlets after the attack.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to pursue and punish the attackers.

Pakistan was on high alert but would only use its nuclear weapons if "there is a direct threat to our existence," said Asif, a veteran politician and outspoken member of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party, which has historically pursued peace talks with India.

In a separate interview on a Pakistani channel, Asif said: "We should be mentally prepared there is a war looming on the horizon. The possibility is there, a very vivid possibility that we can have war in the next day or two or three or four."

Asif later clarified his statement wasn't a war prediction, but a comment on the crucial days ahead.

