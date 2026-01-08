Türkiye’s ambassador to the United States, Sedat Onal, met Senator Elissa Slotkin in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, with both sides describing the talks as “productive.”

The Turkish Embassy said on social media platform X: “Issues of common interest, bilateral cooperation between Türkiye & the US, as well as current regional and international developments were discussed.”

According to the embassy, Onal and Slotkin also underlined the importance of maintaining dialogue and coordination between the two countries.

No further details were released about the closed-door meeting.