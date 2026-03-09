WAR ON IRAN
US orders embassy staff members to leave Saudi Arabia as war on Iran continues
The order comes after Saudi Arabia said two people were killed when a projectile landed in Al Kharj province.
Saudi Arabia said two people were killed and 12 wounded when a projectile landed in Al Kharj province. / Reuters
11 hours ago

The US State Department has said it has ordered "non-emergency US government employees and US government employee family members" to leave Saudi Arabia due to rising security risks in the region.

In a brief statement, it said on Sunday the decision was taken as a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety of US citizens and diplomatic staff amid ongoing security developments.

The department did not provide details about the specific threats that prompted the order, but the move comes at a time of heightened military and security tensions across the region.

In similar situations, the US often reduces the presence of nonessential personnel in countries facing potential security risks while maintaining core diplomatic staff to ensure the continued functioning of its missions.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia said two people were killed and 12 wounded when a projectile landed in Al Kharj province.

Iran has vowed to extract a price after the United States and Israel launched a massive attack on February 28 that killed the country's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday apologised to neighbouring countries for attacks, but later said Iran would be "forced to respond" if the states are used to attack Iran.

