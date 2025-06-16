TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye reaffirms support for diplomatic talks on Iran’s nuclear programme
Israel, "which destroyed Gaza and bullies the region," might realise its mistake too late, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Türkiye reaffirms support for diplomatic talks on Iran’s nuclear programme
In light of recent regional developments, Erdogan announced significant defence industry initiatives. / AA
June 16, 2025

From the very beginning, Türkiye has advocated for discussions on Iran’s nuclear programme to take place at the negotiating table, and this is still the same stance today, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Erdogan made these remarks on Monday during his address to the nation following a Cabinet meeting.

President Erdogan said Türkiye has been making intense diplomatic efforts, both personally and through the foreign minister, to halt clashes in the Israel-Iran conflict.

"We have clearly informed our counterparts that Türkiye is ready to do whatever is required of us (on the Iran-Israel conflict), including facilitation," the president said.

It is becoming increasingly clear that Israel's attack, launched under the pretence of targeting Iran's nuclear facilities, has far-reaching, insidious aims, Erdogan added.

“With every act of oppression, every drop of blood shed, and every crime against humanity, Israel is gradually jeopardising its own existence and nation's future,” he added.

RECOMMENDED

“Every step taken in our region without considering realities leads to further disasters. These disasters usually result in the downfall of tyrants,” warned the Turkish leader.

Israel, “which destroyed Gaza and bullies the region,” might realise its mistake too late, he urged.

Touching upon the advancement of Türkiye’s defence industry, Erdogan said that in light of the latest developments, Ankara is making production plans to bring its short- and long-range missile stocks to the level of deterrence.

“In short order, we'll have a defence capacity that no one will dare to challenge,” he announced.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain
Trump prepares to unveil 'Board of Peace' at Davos, backs off Greenland threats
Egypt's Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump's backing on Nile water issue
Bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy kills five
Bangladesh launches official campaigns for first post-Hasina polls