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Two killed in another US strike on alleged 'narco-trafficking' boat in Pacific
US began targeting alleged smuggling boats in early September, and the latest strike brings the death toll from the campaign to nearly 160.
Two killed in another US strike on alleged 'narco-trafficking' boat in Pacific
This handout photo from the US Navy shows the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) sailing in the Pacific Ocean.. / AFP
March 20, 2026

US forces have carried out a strike on an alleged drug-smuggling vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean, leaving two people dead and a survivor who was rescued.

US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) announced the Thursday strike in a post on X the following day, saying it hit a "low-profile vessel (that) was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations."

SOUTHCOM described the strike as "lethal" on Friday, but did not give a death toll, saying only that the Coast Guard was "immediately" notified to search for three survivors.

A Coast Guard spokesperson later said the services was "notified by SOUTHCOM of a report of three individuals in distress in the Pacific Ocean."

A Coast Guard cutter "arrived on scene and recovered two deceased individuals and one survivor from the water," the spokesperson said, adding that it "transferred all persons to the Costa Rican Coast Guard."

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No evidence of drug trafficking

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The United States began targeting alleged smuggling boats in early September and the latest strike brings the death toll from the campaign to nearly 160.

President Donald Trump's administration insists it is effectively at war with what it calls "narco-terrorists" operating in Latin America.

But it has provided no definitive evidence that the vessels it targets are involved in drug trafficking, prompting heated debate about the legality of the operations.

International law experts and rights groups say the strikes likely amount to extrajudicial killings as they have apparently targeted civilians who do not pose an immediate threat to the United States.

Washington has deployed a large force in the Caribbean, where its forces have in recent months struck alleged drug-smuggling boats, seized oil tankers, and carried out a stunning raid on the Venezuelan capital to capture leftist leader Nicolas Maduro.

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