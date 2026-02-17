An Israeli government decision to register large areas of the occupied West Bank as “state property” targets any land in Area C that Palestinians cannot prove ownership, a Palestinian legal expert said on Monday.

Hasan Breijieh, coordinator of a local committee opposed to the construction of Israeli settlements on confiscated Palestinian land, said the Israeli move effectively transfers ownership from Palestinians to the Israeli authorities and later to illegal settlers.

“What is happening is the stripping of land ownership from Palestinians and registering it in the name of the state (Israel), and then transferring it to Israeli settlers, which poses a danger to most West Bank lands that have never been registered,” Breijieh told Anadolu.

On Sunday, the Israeli government approved a proposal to resume land registration procedures in the occupied West Bank for the first time since Tel Aviv occupied the territory in 1967.

A unit under Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories will oversee the process in Area C, issuing sale permits, collecting fees and supervising registration, while preventing the Palestinian Authority from performing such duties there.

Breijieh said the Israeli declaration “is old and has been renewed and reaffirmed,” tracing the issue to May 2025, when the Israeli government approved the resumption of land registration procedures that had been suspended since Israel occupied the territory in 1967.

Under the 1995 Oslo II Accord, the West Bank was divided into Areas A, B and C. Area A falls under full Palestinian control, Area B under Palestinian civil control and Israeli security control, and Area C, about 61 percent of the West Bank, remains under Israeli control pending a final-status agreement that was originally slated for May 1999.

The agreement restricts Palestinian land registration to Areas A and B and bars it in Area C.

Transfer of ownership

Breijieh said a “settlement” means “registering lands in the names of their owners with official documents proving ownership, while registering lands for which no one comes forward in the name of the state (Israel).”

Many Palestinians inherit land across generations without formal title deeds, particularly because Israel froze land settlement procedures after 1967. Palestinians often rely on customary sale contracts or tax payment receipts to demonstrate possession, but those documents do not constitute final title deeds.

He said registration under occupation requires complex proof from previous administrations, inheritance records and costly survey maps that are difficult to obtain, putting large portions of occupied West Bank land at risk.

About 770,000 illegal Israeli settlers live in settlements and outposts across the occupied West Bank, including about 250,000 in occupied East Jerusalem.

Palestinians and rights groups accuse illegal settlers of carrying out daily attacks aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinian residents.

Breijieh linked Sunday’s decision to other recent Israeli measures aimed at tightening control over the occupied West Bank, including areas under Palestinian Authority administration.

“All decisions related to the West Bank, including attempts at annexation and the imposition of policies, are supported by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who seeks to win over settlers and secure their votes” ahead of Knesset elections scheduled for October, he said.

On February 8, the Israeli government approved measures to change the legal and civil reality in the West Bank, including cancelling a Jordanian law prohibiting the sale of Palestinian land to Jews, lifting confidentiality from land records and expanding Israeli oversight powers to include Areas A and B.

The United Nations and the international community consider the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, occupied territory and view Israeli settlement building there as illegal under international law.

Violation of international law

Breijieh said the Israeli decision to start land registration is a preparation for taking over the occupied West Bank.