WORLD
2 min read
Haiti nearing collapse amid escalating gang violence: UN
The UN Security Council warned of increasing insecurity, cholera outbreaks, and gender-based violence, particularly in Port-au-Prince.
00:00
Haiti nearing collapse amid escalating gang violence: UN
The poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, Haiti, is politically unstable, and swaths of the country are under the control of rival armed gangs. / Reuters
April 21, 2025

Haiti, where rampant gang violence has surged in recent weeks, is approaching a "point of no return" leading to "total chaos," the United Nations special representative to the troubled Caribbean nation has warned.

"As gang violence continues to spread to new areas of the country, Haitians experience growing levels of vulnerability and increasing scepticism about the ability of the state to respond to their needs," Maria Isabel Salvador told the UN Security Council on Monday.

"Haiti could face total chaos," she said, adding that international aid was desperately needed to avoid that fate. "I urge you to remain engaged and answer the urgent needs of the country and its people."

Salvador cited cholera outbreaks and gender-based violence alongside a deteriorating security situation, particularly in the capital, Port-au-Prince, with authorities struggling to cope.

RelatedTRT Global - Armed gangs kill at least 50 in attack near Haiti’s capital

Unstable and violent

The poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, Haiti, is politically unstable, and swaths of the country are under the control of rival armed gangs.

RECOMMENDED

The gangs run protection rackets and have carried out murders, rapes and kidnaps for ransom.

The armed groups have been battling for control of Port-au-Prince, and clashes have intensified as the rival gangs attempt to establish new territories.

A Kenyan-led force authorised by the United Nations has failed to push back the gangs.

The mission has around 1,000 police officers from six countries, but was intended to have 2,500.

RelatedTRT Global - Journalists in Haiti defy bullets and censorship to cover unprecedented violence

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash