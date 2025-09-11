EUROPE
‘Emails show depth, extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at time of his appointment,’ says British Foreign Office.
September 11, 2025

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has dismissed UK’s Ambassador to the US Lord Peter Mandelson, following new revelations about his links to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to a BBC report on Thursday.

Citing a statement from the British Foreign Office, BBC reported that the government said: "in light of the additional information in emails written by Peter Mandelson, the prime minister has asked the foreign secretary to withdraw him as ambassador,"

"The emails show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment," the statement said.

It added that one email contained Mandelson's suggestion "that Jeffrey Epstein's first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged," describing this as "new information."

"In light of that, and mindful of the victims of Epstein's crimes he has been withdrawn as Ambassador with immediate effect," the statement said.

Mandelson was appointed ambassador to Washington by Starmer in December 2024.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial. He had previously pleaded guilty and was convicted in 2008 of procuring a minor for prostitution.

His survivors have demanded accountability and legal support to face their abusers and achieve justice.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
