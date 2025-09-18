EUROPE
2 min read
UK to formally recognise Palestinian state after Trump's visit: Report
PM Keir Starmer announced in July that UK would recognise Palestinian statehood in September unless Israel takes 'substantive steps'.
UK to formally recognise Palestinian state after Trump's visit: Report
The recognition was designed to protect the viability of a two-state solution. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
September 18, 2025

Britain will formally recognise a Palestinian state this weekend after US President Donald Trump concludes his state visit, The i Paper reported, citing government sources.

In July, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK will recognise Palestinian statehood at the UN General Assembly in New York in September unless Israel takes "substantive steps" to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza and agree to a ceasefire.

The reason for delaying the announcement until after Trump departs from the UK is because it “could have risked deepening tensions with Washington, after Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered strong backing for Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza,” the report said on Wednesday.

The prime minister’s spokesman said the recognition was designed to protect the viability of a two-state solution.

"Statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people, and it is absolutely critical in protecting the viability of a two-state solution that we make clear that inalienable right," he added.

RECOMMENDED

Last year, Ireland, Norway and Spain joined a list of 147 countries that now officially recognise Palestine.

France also announced plans to recognise a Palestinian state during the UN General Assembly, becoming the first member state of the G7, an informal forum of the seven leading industrialised nations and democracies, to do so.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa