An Israeli air strike has killed three Palestinian journalists in Gaza, the besieged territory's health ministry said.
An Israeli strike on the central town of Zahraa on Wednesday hit a vehicle carrying three Palestinian journalists who were filming a newly established displacement camp managed by an Egyptian Relief Committee near Netzarim Street, said Mohammed Mansour, the committee's spokesperson.
The bodies of two journalists were taken to the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, while the third body was taken to al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital.
Medics identified the killed journalists as Mohammed Salah Qashta, Abdul Raouf Shaat and Anas Ghneim.
Shaat had contributed regularly to AFP as a photo and video journalist.
Mansour said the journalists were documenting the committee’s work in the newly established camp in the Netzarim area in central Gaza.
He said the strike occurred about five kilometres from the Israeli-occupied area.
He said the vehicle was known to the Israeli military as belonging to the Egyptian committee, as all vehicles belonging to the group "bear the committee's logo".
Video footage circulating online showed the charred, bombed-out vehicle by the roadside, smoke still rising from the wreckage, with debris scattered about.
Systematic targeting
Palestinian resistance group Hamas called the Israeli strike "a dangerous escalation of the flagrant violations of the ceasefire agreement".
In a statement, the Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate condemned the strike "in the strongest terms", calling it a part of a "systematic and deliberate policy pursued by the Israeli occupation to intentionally target Palestinian journalists".
Israeli forces have killed at least 466 Palestinians in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect.
Gaza's health ministry said another eight Palestinians were also killed in Israeli attacks in the territory on Wednesday.
In early December 2025, Gaza's government media office said 257 Palestinian journalists had been killed during the Israeli genocide on Gaza that began in October 2023
Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said that Israeli forces killed at least 29 Palestinian journalists in Gaza between December 2024 and December 2025.