An Israeli air strike has killed three Palestinian journalists in Gaza, the besieged territory's health ministry said.

An Israeli strike on the central town of Zahraa on Wednesday hit a vehicle carrying three Palestinian journalists who were filming a newly established displacement camp managed by an Egyptian Relief Committee near Netzarim Street, said Mohammed Mansour, the committee's spokesperson.



The bodies of two journalists were taken to the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, while the third body was taken to al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital.

Medics identified the killed journalists as Mohammed Salah Qashta, Abdul Raouf Shaat and Anas Ghneim.

Shaat had contributed regularly to AFP as a photo and video journalist.

Mansour said the journalists were documenting the committee’s work in the newly established camp in the Netzarim area in central Gaza.

He said the strike occurred about five kilometres from the Israeli-occupied area.



He said the vehicle was known to the Israeli military as belonging to the Egyptian committee, as all vehicles belonging to the group "bear the committee's logo".



Video footage circulating online showed the charred, bombed-out vehicle by the roadside, smoke still rising from the wreckage, with debris scattered about.

Systematic targeting