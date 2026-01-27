US President Donald Trump has warned that Washington will no longer help Iraq if former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki is returned to power, claiming the country fell into chaos during his previous term.
In a post on social media on Tuesday, Trump said Iraq could face serious consequences if al-Maliki is reinstated as prime minister.
"I’m hearing that the great country of Iraq might make a very bad choice by reinstalling Nouri al-Maliki as prime minister," Trump wrote.
Trump claimed that Iraq "descended into poverty and total chaos" when al-Maliki was previously in office.
"That should not be allowed to happen again. Because of his insane policies and ideologies, if elected, the United States of America will no longer help Iraq and, if we are not there to help, Iraq has zero chance of success, prosperity, or freedom," he added.
Iraq’s parliament is scheduled to elect a new president on January 27.
The newly elected president will then task the prime ministerial nominee from the largest parliamentary bloc with forming a government within 15 days.
Al-Maliki’s possible nomination has drawn backing from some Shia and Kurdish political figures, who have argued it could speed up the formation of a new government.
However, Sunni groups have raised concerns about renewed sectarian tensions and potential policy reversals.
In Washington, the prospect of al-Maliki’s return has intensified concerns over Iranian influence in Iraq.
US officials have pointed to his historical ties to Tehran as a potential risk to bilateral relations and regional security.