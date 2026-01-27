US President Donald Trump has warned that Washington will no longer help Iraq if former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki is returned to power, claiming the country fell into chaos during his previous term.

In a post on social media on Tuesday, Trump said Iraq could face serious consequences if al-Maliki is reinstated as prime minister.

"I’m hearing that the great country of Iraq might make a very bad choice by reinstalling Nouri al-Maliki as prime minister," Trump wrote.

Trump claimed that Iraq "descended into poverty and total chaos" when al-Maliki was previously in office.

"That should not be allowed to happen again. Because of his insane policies and ideologies, if elected, the United States of America will no longer help Iraq and, if we are not there to help, Iraq has zero chance of success, prosperity, or freedom," he added.