The Israeli army has killed four people, including a child, in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry, in two separate strikes.
Lebanon's National News Agency reported that three of the fatalities, including a three-year-old child, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the village of Yanouh.
The Israeli military claimed it killed a Hezbollah member in the area, identifying him as the head of the group's artillery unit in Yanouh.
A fourth person was killed in the border village of Aita al-Shaab, where the Health Ministry said a man died after Israeli gunfire.
Violations in various forms
In a separate incident, Israeli forces seized an official from Jama'a Islamiya during a raid in the village of Habbariyeh near Hasbaiyaa, according to the group.
Israel has carried out regular strikes in Lebanon since its 2024 war with Hezbollah, killing around 400 people since a ceasefire, according to Lebanese security sources.
Hezbollah said the latest incidents marked a "dangerous escalation" and signalled a new phase of Israeli aggression.