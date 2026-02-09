MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
Israeli breach of Lebanon ceasefire kills child and three others
Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon kill four, including a three-year-old, in separate attacks, hitting the village of Yanouh, amid mounting concerns over ceasefire violations.
Israeli breach of Lebanon ceasefire kills child and three others
Child among four killed as Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon / AA
February 9, 2026

The Israeli army has killed four people, including a child, in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry, in two separate strikes.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported that three of the fatalities, including a three-year-old child, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the village of Yanouh.

The Israeli military claimed it killed a Hezbollah member in the area, identifying him as the head of the group's artillery unit in Yanouh.

A fourth person was killed in the border village of Aita al-Shaab, where the Health Ministry said a man died after Israeli gunfire.

Violations in various forms

RECOMMENDED

In a separate incident, Israeli forces seized an official from Jama'a Islamiya during a raid in the village of Habbariyeh near Hasbaiyaa, according to the group.

Israel has carried out regular strikes in Lebanon since its 2024 war with Hezbollah, killing around 400 people since a ceasefire, according to Lebanese security sources.

Hezbollah said the latest incidents marked a "dangerous escalation" and signalled a new phase of Israeli aggression.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Sweden sends fighter jets to patrol Greenland for NATO’s Arctic Sentry
Why does February only have 28 days?
Germany's top court dismisses Palestinian challenge to arms exports to Israel
'A day of liberation': Bangladesh counts vote after 'most peaceful' elections
Russia tightens grip on WhatsApp, app vows to defend encryption
Has America’s decade-long military presence in Syria come to an end?
Türkiye slams Israeli measures in occupied West Bank
Nationwide strike by Indian farmers piles pressure on Modi over US trade pact
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands
Türkiye's maiden unmanned surface vessel secures Saudi partnership