The Israeli army has killed four people, including a child, in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry, in two separate strikes.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported that three of the fatalities, including a three-year-old child, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the village of Yanouh.

The Israeli military claimed it killed a Hezbollah member in the area, identifying him as the head of the group's artillery unit in Yanouh.

A fourth person was killed in the border village of Aita al-Shaab, where the Health Ministry said a man died after Israeli gunfire.

