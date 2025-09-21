WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli forces detain 23 Palestinians in West Bank raids as illegal settlers launch fresh attacks
Palestinian media reports mass arrests in several cities; rights group says illegal Jewish settlers assault residents, loot property in Ramallah and Jordan Valley.
Israeli forces detain 23 Palestinians in West Bank raids as illegal settlers launch fresh attacks
Israeli forces stand guard as illegal Jewish settlers raid the Old City area of Hebron, occupied West Bank, September 20, 2025. / AA
September 21, 2025

Israeli forces have detained 23 Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, while illegal Jewish settlers carried out a series of assaults against residents in separate attacks, according to Palestinian and rights groups.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa said on Sunday that troops carried out house raids in several districts, detaining five Palestinians in villages around Nablus, seven in the Tulkarem area, four in Hebron and seven in Bethlehem. Homes were searched and vandalised during the operations, the agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Bedouin rights group Al-Baidar said illegal settlers attacked a 65-year-old Palestinian and his sons east of Ramallah, beating them severely and leaving them with head injuries and bruises. Settlers also smashed a vehicle in the area.

In a separate attack in Atara, north of Ramallah, illegal settlers pelted the car of a Palestinian resident with stones, shattering its windows before stealing his phone and cash. Earlier in the day, settlers released livestock onto Palestinian farmland nearby, damaging crops and trees, the group said.

RelatedTRT World - Israel plans to annex 82 percent of occupied West Bank: Far-right minister

In the northern Jordan Valley, illegal settlers raided the village of al-Sakut, stealing an uninhabited residential tent along with agricultural equipment and tools.

RECOMMENDED

According to the Palestinian Authority’s Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, illegal settlers committed 431 attacks on Palestinians and their property in August alone. The commission estimates some 770,000 settlers live in 180 settlements and 256 outposts, including 136 designated as grazing outposts.

Since October 2023, at least 1,042 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Gaza receives 54 Palestinian bodies and boxes of remains after Israeli custody
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
At least 21 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
First medical evacuees enter Egypt after Gaza's Rafah crossing partially reopens: WHO
Gaza rescue teams suspend recovery of Palestinian bodies as fuel runs out
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Israeli forces kill young Palestinian man, wound another in latest Gaza ceasefire violation
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Israeli shelling kills four Palestinians in Gaza displacement tents despite ceasefire
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing