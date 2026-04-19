Mexico, Spain and Brazil have voiced concern over the "dramatic situation" in Cuba, which has faced months of pressure from the US administration, with the trio urging "sincere and respectful dialogue."

The three countries expressed on Saturday "deep concern regarding the grave humanitarian crisis that the people of Cuba are enduring, and call for the adoption of necessary measures to alleviate this situation."

The countries, in a joint statement issued by Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, called for a "sincere and respectful dialogue" in line with international law.

The purpose of such a dialogue should be to "find a lasting solution to the current situation and to ensure that it is the Cuban people themselves who decide their own future in full freedom," the statement said.

The appeal came as a summit of leftist leaders is taking place in Barcelona, led by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.