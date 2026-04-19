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Mexico, Spain and Brazil call for 'respectful dialogue' between US and Cuba
The three countries stress that the dialogue should find a solution to the current situation and ensure Cubans decide their own future.
Mexico, Spain and Brazil call for 'respectful dialogue' between US and Cuba
Spain's PM Sanchez and Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva host a joint summit in Barcelona. / Reuters
5 hours ago

Mexico, Spain and Brazil have voiced concern over the "dramatic situation" in Cuba, which has faced months of pressure from the US administration, with the trio urging "sincere and respectful dialogue."

The three countries expressed on Saturday "deep concern regarding the grave humanitarian crisis that the people of Cuba are enduring, and call for the adoption of necessary measures to alleviate this situation."

The countries, in a joint statement issued by Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, called for a "sincere and respectful dialogue" in line with international law.

The purpose of such a dialogue should be to "find a lasting solution to the current situation and to ensure that it is the Cuban people themselves who decide their own future in full freedom," the statement said.

The appeal came as a summit of leftist leaders is taking place in Barcelona, led by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

RelatedTRT World - Pentagon reportedly 'ramping up' possible Cuba military operation planning
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Cuba aid

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva were among the attendees.

The three countries also vowed to step up coordinated aid to Cuba to alleviate the humanitarian crisis on the island.

Cuba has been bracing for a possible attack following repeated warnings from the Trump administration that Cuba is "next" after US toppled Venezuela's leader, Nicolas Maduro, and went to war against Iran.

The US administration has imposed an oil blockade of Cuba, aggravating the impoverished island's worst economic and energy crisis in decades.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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