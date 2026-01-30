The United Nations warned of severe overcrowding in temporary accommodation shelters hosting an estimated 100,000 people displaced by flooding in Mozambique, and appealed for more international support.

The southern African country's latest bout of flooding has claimed nearly 140 lives since October 1, according to the National Disasters Management Institute, while nearly 400,000 people have had to flee their homes.

"An estimated 100,000 people are now sheltering in around 100 temporary accommodation centres, including schools and public buildings. Overcrowding in these centres is severe," the UN refugee agency UNHCR, said in a statement on Friday.

"Many sites, particularly in remote areas, lack adequate privacy, lighting and basic services, creating dangerous conditions for the most vulnerable."

The UNHCR said women and girls were facing a heightened risk of violence, sexual exploitation and abuse. Many were distressed and needed support, it added.

Old people and those with disabilities struggled to get to help at sites "not designed to meet their needs", it said.

And as well as those in temporary shelters, many more remain stranded in the worst-affected areas, with access roads still under water and bridges washed away.

UN seeks $38.2M to sustain operations