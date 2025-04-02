France's foreign minister has warned that if world powers were unable to quickly reach a new agreement with Iran over its contested nuclear programme then a military confrontation seemed "almost inevitable".

Speaking after President Emmanuel Macron convened a rare and undisclosed meeting of key ministers and experts on Wednesday to discuss the Iran dossier, Jean-Noel Barrot appeared to ramp up the pressure on Tehran.

European powers are seeking to create a diplomatic path with a view to getting an agreement to curb Iran's uranium enrichment activity by the summer and ahead of an October 2025 deadline, when UN sanctions related to a 2015 accord on Iran's nuclear programme with world powers expire.

Western powers say the nuclear programme amounts to a disguised effort to develop an atomic bomb.



Iran has long denied seeking nuclear weapons.

"The window of opportunity is narrow. We only have a few months until the expiration of this (2015) accord. In case of failure, a military confrontation would seem to be almost inevitable," Barrot told a parliamentary hearing.

The earlier cabinet meeting, confirmed by three diplomatic sources, is rare and highlights mounting concern among Washington's European allies that the United States and Israel could launch air strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities unless there is a quick negotiated deal on its nuclear programme.

The US has reinforced military capabilities in the Middle East with more warplanes, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, amid a US bombing campaign against the Houthis who control much of Yemen and are supported by Iran.

A senior European official said European strategists were asking themselves whether the campaign could be a precursor to a US strike on Iran in the coming months.

Trump, who has urged Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to engage immediately in negotiations, threatened Iran on Sunday with bombing and secondary tariffs if it did not come to an agreement over its nuclear programme.

The foreign minister of Iran's direct adversary Israel will be in Paris on Thursday.