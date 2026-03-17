The US House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed the country's top law enforcement official to testify about the government's handling of records tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Attorney General Pam Bondi will appear for a closed-door deposition on April 14 as lawmakers investigate what they describe as possible mismanagement of the federal probe into Epstein and his associates.

The move follows a committee vote earlier this month to compel Bondi's testimony, with several Republicans joining Democrats in backing the measure.

Epstein, who died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving minors, had long-standing ties to political and business elites.

In a letter to Bondi, Republican chairman James Comer said the panel was examining the Justice Department's compliance with a law requiring the release of Epstein-related documents and raised concerns about how the material had been reviewed and disclosed.