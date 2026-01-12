WORLD
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Bangladesh’s military says heavy fighting in Myanmar’s Rakhine state has hit border villages, with gunfire, shelling and smoke visible from Bangladesh.
Bangladesh military officials say heavy fighting is ongoing across the border in Myanmar's Rakhine state. / AFP
January 12, 2026

Bangladesh issued a "high alert" along its Myanmar border after detaining 53 members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) armed group for crossing into its territory, Dhaka paramilitary officials said Monday.

At least two people have been injured since Sunday, including a 12-year-old girl who suffered a gunshot, in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar, home to more than a million Rohingya refugees.

"We are on high alert and have already detained 53 people for trespassing," Colonel Moinuddin Ahmed of paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) told AFP.

Local witnesses said ARSA fighters were detained on Sunday after crossing into Bangladeshi territory.

"One of them (detained persons) has been sent to hospital while the rest are in police custody (and) legal procedures are ongoing," Saiful Islam from Teknaf police station told AFP.

Heavy gunfire, shelling

ARSA was formed to wage an insurgency against the stateless Muslim minority's persecution in Myanmar and is also fighting rival Arakan Army guerrillas.

Bangladesh military officials say heavy fighting is ongoing across the border in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Around a dozen border villages in Myanmar have been affected because of heavy gunfire, mortar shelling and bombardment, according to Bangladesh villagers and paramilitary officials, with plumes of smoke visible from the Bangladesh side.

There is fear in Bangladesh border villages, with most people not stepping out of their homes and many donning helmets when they do.

"There is now a three-way conflict: ARSA is fighting the Arakan Army on the ground, while the military junta is conducting air strikes," a senior paramilitary official told AFP.

Dhaka says it has deployed its law enforcement agencies in villages close to the border to keep a tab on the situation and possible illegal crossings.

SOURCE:AFP
