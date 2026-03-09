TÜRKİYE
Türkiye deploys six F-16s, defence systems to Northern Cyprus amid US-Israeli war on Iran
Türkiye reinforces Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus with fighter jets and air defence systems as regional tensions increase and threats rise.
Türkiye has deployed six F-16s to Northern Cyprus to enhance TRNC security. / AA
6 hours ago

The Turkish Ministry of National Defence has confirmed the deployment of six F-16 fighter jets and air defence systems to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

The decision is part of a phased security enhancement plan for the TRNC amid the war in the Middle East.

The ministry stated that the deployment comes "in light of recent developments in our region," with additional measures to be taken if deemed necessary based on what happens next.

The announcement emphasised bolstering the security of the Turkish Cypriot community amid escalating regional tensions.

"Additional measures will continue to be taken based on further developments, if deemed necessary," the Defence Ministry said.

The decision follows reports of heightened instability in the Eastern Mediterranean, linked to the ongoing Israel-US war on Iran and spillover risks, including a recent firing of an Iranian missile that was intercepted before it could enter Turkish airspace.

The island of Cyprus hosts a British military base.

The TRNC, established in 1983 and recognised by Türkiye, has long hosted Turkish forces under Ankara's guarantor status in the 1960 Treaty of Guarantee.

Drone strike hits UK RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus island
