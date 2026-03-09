The Turkish Ministry of National Defence has confirmed the deployment of six F-16 fighter jets and air defence systems to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

The decision is part of a phased security enhancement plan for the TRNC amid the war in the Middle East.

The ministry stated that the deployment comes "in light of recent developments in our region," with additional measures to be taken if deemed necessary based on what happens next.

The announcement emphasised bolstering the security of the Turkish Cypriot community amid escalating regional tensions.

"Additional measures will continue to be taken based on further developments, if deemed necessary," the Defence Ministry said.