A divided US Federal Reserve has lowered interest rates for a third consecutive time this year, flagging labour market concerns even as inflation remained elevated while President Donald Trump's tariffs bite.

Wednesday’s cut by a quarter percentage point brings rates to a range between 3.50 percent and 3.75 percent, the lowest in around three years.

The move was in line with market expectations, although the path ahead is less certain.

The Fed pencilled in at least one more rate reduction next year, and flagged heightened risks to employment as it announced Wednesday's move.

Related TRT World - Trump hails economic record, dismisses affordability concerns as Democratic 'hoax'

But a rift within the central bank deepened with three officials voting against the modest reduction.