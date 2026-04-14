The suspect accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at the home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is facing charges of attempted murder and arson, authorities said on Monday.

FBI Director Kash Patel said on X that the bureau on Friday arrested Daniel Moreno-Gama after a raid at his home in Texas.

In a news conference on Monday, Matt Cobo, FBI's acting special agent for San Francisco, said the attack was “planned, targeted and extremely serious.”

The Department of Justice also alleged Moreno-Gama possessed a three-part document he wrote that opposed artificial intelligence, according to CNN.