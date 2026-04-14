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Man charged with attempted murder after Molotov cocktail attack on OpenAI CEO's home
Daniel Moreno-Gama was arrested last week after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktail at San Francisco residence of Sam Altman.
Man charged with attempted murder after Molotov cocktail attack on OpenAI CEO's home
CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman speaks during the 2026 Infrastructure Summit in Washington, DC, US on March 11 2026. / Reuters
4 hours ago

The suspect accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at the home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is facing charges of attempted murder and arson, authorities said on Monday.

FBI Director Kash Patel said on X that the bureau on Friday arrested Daniel Moreno-Gama after a raid at his home in Texas.

In a news conference on Monday, Matt Cobo, FBI's acting special agent for San Francisco, said the attack was “planned, targeted and extremely serious.”

The Department of Justice also alleged Moreno-Gama possessed a three-part document he wrote that opposed artificial intelligence, according to CNN.

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Moreno-Gama faces both state and federal charges.

“We interpret this behaviour for just what it is: An attempt on Mr. Altman’s life and an extreme danger to those around him and those who work for his company,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a news conference on Monday.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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