The suspect accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at the home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is facing charges of attempted murder and arson, authorities said on Monday.
FBI Director Kash Patel said on X that the bureau on Friday arrested Daniel Moreno-Gama after a raid at his home in Texas.
In a news conference on Monday, Matt Cobo, FBI's acting special agent for San Francisco, said the attack was “planned, targeted and extremely serious.”
The Department of Justice also alleged Moreno-Gama possessed a three-part document he wrote that opposed artificial intelligence, according to CNN.
Moreno-Gama faces both state and federal charges.
“We interpret this behaviour for just what it is: An attempt on Mr. Altman’s life and an extreme danger to those around him and those who work for his company,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a news conference on Monday.