WORLD
1 min read
Israeli far-right minister Ben Gvir storms Al Aqsa Mosque under police protection
Ben Gvir's raid followed Israeli forces' militarising parts of occupied East Jerusalem, including the Old City and Damascus Gate, with checkpoints during Holy Saturday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
Israeli far-right minister Ben Gvir storms Al Aqsa Mosque under police protection
Palestinian authorities cite ongoing restrictions on worshippers and increased incursions at Islamic and Christian holy sites. / Anadolu Agency
11 hours ago

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East Jerusalem under heavy police protection.

Citing the Jerusalem Governorate, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said the incursion comes amid an ongoing escalation of violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in the occupied East Jerusalem, as well as continued restrictions on worshippers’ access to the mosque.

Such incursions by Ben-Gvir are typically carried out without prior public announcement.

Israeli ministers are only permitted to enter the Al Aqsa compound with advance approval from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The extremist minister has continued these provocations despite repeated Arab, Islamic, and international condemnations.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Extremist Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque again amid ongoing closure

Al Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims.

Jews call the area Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Sunday’s raid comes after Israeli forces turned parts of the occupied East Jerusalem, including the Old City and Damascus Gate, into a militarised zone on Saturday, setting up checkpoints during Holy Saturday observances at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Israeli officials had previously closed the church for 40 days, citing alleged security concerns amid regional tensions.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Türkiye slams Netanyahu over his remarks targeting President Erdogan
Here’s what we know so far about US-Iran talks in Islamabad
US, Iranian delegations exchange texts as first round of direct talks concludes in Islamabad
Iraqi parliament elects Nizar Amidi as new president
Erdogan, Macron discuss Iran truce, Lebanon, Gaza
Russia-Ukraine 32-hour Easter truce comes into force
US-Iran direct talks begin in Islamabad, first high-level meeting since 1979
Russia and Ukraine exchange 175 prisoners in wartime swap deal
INTERACTIVE: How the war on Iran is reshaping the Middle East and beyond
US agrees to unfreeze Iranian assets to advance Islamabad talks, report says
Israel strikes Gaza refugee camp, killing several Palestinians, Civil Defence says
UK shelves Chagos Islands handover after Trump opposition
VP Vance arrives in Pakistan to start crucial US–Iran talks
Western, Asian leaders call for 'substantive negotiated settlement' ahead of Islamabad talks
South Korea leader shares video of Palestinian child 'abused' by Israeli troops, enraging Tel Aviv