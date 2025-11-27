ASIA PACIFIC
Bangladesh’s ousted leader Hasina given 21-year prison term, a week after death sentence
Court documents say Hasina and family members are named in plot scam cases tied to land allocation in Dhaka’s new city project.
Hasina, 78, is currently residing in India and has defied court orders that she return to Bangladesh. / Reuters
November 27, 2025

A court in Bangladesh has sentenced ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to 21 years in prison for corruption, a week after she was given the death penalty for crimes against humanity.

Hasina's conduct "demonstrates a persistent corruption mindset rooted in entitlement, unchecked power, and a greedy eye for public property", Judge Abdullah Al Mamun ruled on Thursday.

"Treating public land as a private asset, she directed her greedy eye toward state resources and manipulated official procedures to benefit herself and her close relatives."

Public prosecutor Khan Moinul Hasan said he would appeal the verdict in the corruption cases. "We are not satisfied with the verdict, as we had sought maximum punishment," he said.

"We will consult our client, the Anti-Corruption Commission, and decide on the next course of action."

Crimes against humanity

Hasina, 78, is currently residing in India and has defied court orders that she return to Bangladesh.

She was sentenced in absentia on November 17 to be hanged for crimes against humanity after ordering a deadly crackdown against a student-led uprising last year that eventually ousted her.

But three other cases had been brought against the ex-leader by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over land grabs of lucrative plots in a suburb of the capital Dhaka.

Hasina's US-based son Sajeeb Wazed and daughter Saima Wazed, who has served as a top UN official, were sentenced to five years each.

Hasina fled Bangladesh by helicopter on August 5 2024, after weeks of student-led protests against her autocratic rule.

Political turmoil

Bangladesh has been in political turmoil since the end of Hasina's rule, and violence has marred campaigning for elections slated for February 2026.

The United Nations says up to 1,400 people were killed in crackdowns as Hasina tried to cling to power.

Hasina has called the guilty verdict and death sentence in her crimes against humanity trial "biased and politically motivated".

She is also being prosecuted in three other corruption cases, along with her sister Sheikh Rehana and her children, including British MP Tulip Siddiq.

SOURCE:AFP
