A court in Bangladesh has sentenced ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to 21 years in prison for corruption, a week after she was given the death penalty for crimes against humanity.

Hasina's conduct "demonstrates a persistent corruption mindset rooted in entitlement, unchecked power, and a greedy eye for public property", Judge Abdullah Al Mamun ruled on Thursday.

"Treating public land as a private asset, she directed her greedy eye toward state resources and manipulated official procedures to benefit herself and her close relatives."

Public prosecutor Khan Moinul Hasan said he would appeal the verdict in the corruption cases. "We are not satisfied with the verdict, as we had sought maximum punishment," he said.

"We will consult our client, the Anti-Corruption Commission, and decide on the next course of action."

Related TRT World - India is examining Bangladesh's request to extradite ousted PM Hasina: official

Crimes against humanity

Hasina, 78, is currently residing in India and has defied court orders that she return to Bangladesh.

She was sentenced in absentia on November 17 to be hanged for crimes against humanity after ordering a deadly crackdown against a student-led uprising last year that eventually ousted her.