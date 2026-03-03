March 3, 2026
Israel said it would reopen a crossing into besieged Gaza to allow for the "gradual entry of humanitarian aid" into the territory.
The decision to reopen it was made "in accordance with a security assessment," said COGAT on Monday, the Israeli Defence Ministry body responsible for civil affairs.
The Karem Abu Salem crossing was closed on Saturday when Israel and the United States began striking Iran.
The unprovoked strikes sparked an Iranian response against Israel and US bases across the region.
