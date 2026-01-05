US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has demanded answers from the administration of US President Donald Trump over its actions in Venezuela, warning that American involvement could escalate into what he described as "endless wars."

Speaking on the Senate floor as Congress returned for the new year, Schumer said lawmakers were seeking urgent briefings from senior administration officials.

"House and Senate leaders will meet with senior administration officials to ask questions about what is going on in Venezuela, try to get to the bottom of it and what the plan is moving forward," he said.

He added that an all-senators briefing was being organised later this week and said he had demanded the briefings immediately after the strike on Saturday.

"The administration owes Congress and the American people some pretty basic answers to many important questions," Schumer said.

Related TRT World - ‘Regime change’ has only led to chaos. Can Venezuela be an exception?

The Democratic leader criticised Trump’s approach, warning that it risked broader military engagement.