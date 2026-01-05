WORLD
2 min read
Schumer demands answers from Trump administration over Venezuela
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer calls for briefings and warns against deeper US military involvement in Venezuela.
Schumer demands answers from Trump administration over Venezuela
Schumer questions the scope, costs and duration of US involvement in Venezuela / AP
January 5, 2026

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has demanded answers from the administration of US President Donald Trump over its actions in Venezuela, warning that American involvement could escalate into what he described as "endless wars."

Speaking on the Senate floor as Congress returned for the new year, Schumer said lawmakers were seeking urgent briefings from senior administration officials.

"House and Senate leaders will meet with senior administration officials to ask questions about what is going on in Venezuela, try to get to the bottom of it and what the plan is moving forward," he said.

He added that an all-senators briefing was being organised later this week and said he had demanded the briefings immediately after the strike on Saturday.

"The administration owes Congress and the American people some pretty basic answers to many important questions," Schumer said.

RelatedTRT World - ‘Regime change’ has only led to chaos. Can Venezuela be an exception?

The Democratic leader criticised Trump’s approach, warning that it risked broader military engagement.

RECOMMENDED

"The chaos Donald Trump has engendered in Venezuela leads him on in his mind to think he should try the same thing in Colombia, in Iran, even in Greenland," Schumer said.

"But the danger in Venezuela is only beginning. Donald Trump has opened a Pandora’s box, and things will get out of hand very quickly."

Schumer pressed the administration for clarity on whether the United States intended to engage in nation-building, deploy troops on the ground, and how long any involvement might last, as well as the potential financial cost.

He said such questions must be answered to Congress and the American public before any further steps are taken.

Schumer also said Americans "did not sign up for another round of endless wars" and expected the administration to focus on domestic priorities, including health care, housing, energy and the cost of groceries.

"Donald Trump’s promise to keep us out of foreign entanglements is now as worthless as his promise to release the Epstein files," he added.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
UK and Germany slam Israeli plan to expand occupied West Bank control
Big Tech on trial in US as Zuckerberg, YouTube chief face claims of addicting children
UK Cabinet backs PM Starmer amid resignation calls over Epstein scandal
Pakistan-India T20 game on after 'outcomes achieved' in ICC talks, 'request of friendly countries'
ICC rules out sanctions against Bangladesh after T20 World Cup absence
40 more patients evacuated from Gaza via Rafah crossing under strict Israeli restrictions
US military boards 'defiant oil tanker' in Indian Ocean
SpaceX prioritises 'self-growing city' on the Moon in less than 10 years: Musk
'Very disappointing' — Epstein accomplice Maxwell refuses to answer questions from US House panel
UK police review complaint against ex-Prince Andrew over data leak to Epstein
India, Greece ink declaration to strengthen defence industrial collaboration
Epstein funded anti-Palestine groups, including one aiding Zionist settlements, US documents reveal
Yemen swears in new cabinet in Riyadh, appoints three women ministers
Gaza committee awaits 'Board of Peace' meeting to confirm funding pledges
Israel’s blatant West Bank move breaches international law, Oslo Accords: experts